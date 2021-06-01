Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

AAMI welcomes virtual human Ava to the team

By on
AAMI virtual employee, Ava.

Trial with subset of motor insurance customers.

Insurance provider AAMI is trialling a "virtual human" chatbot with selected motor insurance customers using technology by Soul Machines.

Under the pilot, Ava is being trained to answer questions relating to policy coverage, price, discounts, excess, optional extras, claims and payment options.

By turning on their microphone and camera, customers will be able to ask Ava questions; the chatbot is designed to take audiovisual cues from the face and tone of customers, and to adjust its approach and demeanour accordingly.

Executive general manager of digital distribution Katherine Carmody said the trial group is expected to grow alongside Ava’s capabilities before being rolled out to other parts of AAMI’s business.

“What we will learn from the Ava trial will be invaluable when it comes to humanising our digital experience and revolutionising our customer service offering,” Carmody said.

“The way people engage with us is changing, and we’re adapting to ensure we give customers what they want.”

Soul Machines' technology powers other so-called "digital assistants" including Wendy, Westpac’s ‘digital job coach’ which helps jobseekers with advice.

Early last year, New Zealand Police partnered with Soul Machines and Arcanum to trial a "digital police person" called Ella.

Tags:
ai ammi cloud software soul machines strategy westpac

