Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre

The SOCs are powered by the open source Apache Metron big data security framework, around which Telstra has built applications and a managed services offering. Telstra's security director Neil Campbell says by using an open source framework, Telstra could take the cost of licenses out of the equation, which he argued would be an attractive propostion for enterprise and government customers. The SOCs also utilise technology from two recent Telstra acquisitions: app developer Readify and security analytics firm Cognevo.