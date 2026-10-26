In Pictures: Securing Your Business In The Age Of Shadow AI NZ event with The Instillery

The Securing Your Business In The Age Of Shadow AI roundtable event was held at Mr Morris in Auckland, New Zealand, in partnership with The Instillery.
Networking at the Securing Your Business In The Age Of Shadow AI roundtable.
(L-R) Catalina Ramirez (Avanti Finance), Kat Amiri (iTnews).
Oscar Batucan (Auckland Eye Limited).
(L-R) Peter Griffin (iTnews), Oscar Batucan (Auckland Eye Limited).
The roundtable discussion gets underway.
iTnews contributing editor Peter Griffin kicks off proceedings.
(L-R) Natasha Wilson (DLA Piper New Zealand), Adrian Collier (McLarens), Jeremy Nees (The Instillery), Nick Hill (Tātaki Auckland).
Nikul Balar (Service Foods).
(L-R) Piyush Mathur (WM New Zealand), Natasha Wilson (DLA Piper New Zealand).
Paul Conaghan (Dentons New Zealand).
(L-R) Oscar Batucan (Auckland Eye Limited), Paul Conaghan (Dentons New Zealand), Kevan Simmonds (Suncorp New Zealand).
Helen Fisher (ProCare).
Denver D'Costa (Honda New Zealand).
Catalina Ramirez (Avanti Finance).
(L-R) Adrian Collier (McLarens), Jeremy Nees (The Instillery).
(L-R) Denver D'Costa (Honda New Zealand), Catalina Ramirez (Avanti Finance).
(L-R) Peter Griffin (iTnews), Riki Mitchell (FirstCape).
One of the courses at the Securing Your Business In The Age Of Shadow AI roundtable event.