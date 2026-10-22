In Pictures: Resilience, Rewired Breakfast with HPE, Microsoft and Commvault

iTnews contributing editor Jennifer O'Brien opens the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast in Sydney.
Attendees seated at the HPE table listen intently as the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast event panels get underway.
A Commvault table at the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast event.
A Microsoft table at the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast event.
A HPE table at the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast event.
Aaron Robinson from Commvault addresses the audience as the panel sessions get underway.
The first panel discussion was on resilience under pressure. (L-R) Jennifer O'Brien (iTnews), Aaron Robinson (Commvault), Iain Hart (Crown Resorts), Andrew Atkin (ex-Mayo Hardware).
Brett Fraser from Microsoft provides introductory comments before the second panel discussion.
(L-R) Jennifer O'Brien (iTnews), Jayanth Dattatri (HPE), Brett Fraser (Microsoft), Anat Hassner (OneSchool Global).
Anat Hassner (OneSchool Global).
Rohan Cook (HPE).
(L-R) Rohan Cook (HPE), Jayanth Dattatri (HPE), Brett Fraser (Microsoft), Aaron Robinson (Commvault).
Jayanth Dattatri (HPE), Robert McLean (Ramsay Health Care).
Roundtables deep in discussions after the panel session.
Dean Janjic (HPE).
Iain Hart (Crown Resorts).
(L-R) Andrew Atkin (Mayo Hardware) and Aaron Robinson (Commvault).
(L-R) Aaron Robinson (Commvault), Troy Dimeck (Commvault), Andrew Mitchell (Commvault).
(L-R) x, Jennifer O'Brien (iTnews), Amit Sharma (HCF) and Aaron Robinson (Commvault).
Networking at the Resilience, Rewired Breakfast event.