In Pictures: Governing the Next Stage of Enterprise AI Theta & Dicker Data NZ roundtable

(L-R) Ahna Budden (Dicker Data), Janet Scrymgeour (Dicker Data), Liz Knight (Theta), Jake Kim (Theta)
(L-R) Jesse Jose (ORIX NZ), Sheryl Ali (Perpetual Guardian).
(L-R) Gunes Haksever (Denton), Neil Illsley (Bevie), Peter Griffin (iTnews).
(L-R) Gareth Hill (Tower Insurance), Brent Coleman (UDC Finance).
The "Copilot to Agentic AI: Governing the Next Stage of Enterprise AI" roundtable gets underway.
Place settings for the "Copilot to Agentic AI: Governing the Next Stage of Enterprise AI" roundable.
Gunes Haksever (Denton).
(L-R) Gary Blumgart (Theta), Jesse Jose (ORIX NZ).
(L-R) Brent Coleman (UDC Finance), Nainesh Golchha (Fonterra).
Gareth Hill (Tower Insurance).
Yousif Salman (Fisher and Paykel)
(L-R) Sandra Cunha (Fisher Funds), Peter Griffin (iTnews).
(L-R) Liz Knight (Theta), Tomasz Malarcyzk (Guala Closures NZ), Janet Scrymgeour (Dicker Data).
(L-R) Neil Illsley (Bevie), Sheryl Ali (Perpetual Guardian).
(L-R), Nainesh Golchha (Fonterra), Gary Blumgart (Theta), Jesse Jose (ORIX NZ).
(L-R) Jake Kim (Theta), Brent Coleman (UDC Finance).