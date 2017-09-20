Yancoal to migrate to SAP on AWS

By on
Yancoal to migrate to SAP on AWS
Credit: Yancoal Australia.

Shifts thinking from on-premises model.

Yancoal Australia is set to migrate its enterprise resource planning system from on-premises SAP to a hosted version run by integrator ASG Group.

The Chinese-backed miner, which recently took over the Coal & Allied coal mines in NSW that were formerly owned by Rio Tinto, has operations in NSW and Queensland and employs about 5500 people.

The company has a long-standing deal with ASG to manage its SAP environment, but has decided to shift from an on-premises to cloud-based model.

ASG said in a statement that it has signed a five-year deal to migrate Yancoal across to its ‘New World’ ERP-as-a-service offering.

Though available in both SAP and Oracle flavours, Yancoal is sticking with SAP.

ASG said the the new SAP ERP platform would have “2000 users at Yancoal” and that it would be hosted on AWS infrastructure.

“Alongside the hosted platform is an application managed service (AMS) and an
infrastructure managed service (IMS),” ASG said.

Gareth Flannery, ASG’s general manager of enterprise applications and analytics, said the shift would “deliver serious cost reductions for Yancoal” while driving improvements in decision-making and general efficiency.

Having its enterprise core in the cloud would also enable Yancoal to look at “a host of innovative products from SAP in the fields of mobility, IoT, data management and analytics".

This could point to potential future uses of SAP’s platform-as-a-service (PaaS), which provides a way for customers to tap into their existing SAP data stores and innovate courtesy of around 40+ services.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
asg group australia cloud coal erp erpaas hosted miningit onpremise rio tinto sap software yancoal

Most Read Articles

Westpac finally moves to re-architect IT for NPP

Westpac finally moves to re-architect IT for NPP
Myer claims big early results from back office IT overhaul

Myer claims big early results from back office IT overhaul
Optus fibre cable cut in Melbourne

Optus fibre cable cut in Melbourne
Equifax's top tech execs leave 'effective immediately'

Equifax's top tech execs leave 'effective immediately'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?