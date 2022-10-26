Woolworths’ Wpay inks deal with Gr4vy

By on
Multi-year partnership with US-based payment orchestration platform.

Woolworths’ cloud-based payments platform Wpay has inked a multi-year year partnership with cloud payments infrastructure company US-based company, Gr4vy, to help fast-track its digital offerings.

Wpay launched just over a year ago as a cloud-based merchant payments platform from the WooliesX team.

Its new deal will see Wpay leverage Gr4vy’s payment orchestration platform technology to advance its product development and innovation agenda.

This partnership is designed to make it easy for Wpay to deploy and manage complex payments, and offer advanced payment optionality to Woolworths brands and other Wpay merchants in Australia.

Managing director for Wpay Paul Monnington said over the year since its launch Wpay “have been working hard uplifting our product and service offering”.  

“We see our multi-year partnership with Gr4vy as an important way to continue to provide leading digital payments and gifting experiences to customers moving forward,” Monnington said.

“As an already proven no-code, rules-based payment orchestration platform, we have collaborated with Gr4vy to complement and enhance our already comprehensive payment platform and digital product offering."  

Through the partnership, Wpay merchants should be able to receive extra payment options, manage transactions on both on the front and back end of the checkout, and provide better customer payment experiences.

