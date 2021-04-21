Woolworths to use computer vision to aid the setup of in-store displays

Woolworths has selected cloud-based visual merchandising platform One Door to help its in-store teams execute product placement and marketing initiatives.

Woolworths said it will commence an 80-store pilot in June and anticipates extending the use of the platform to all its stores sometime in 2022.

Boston-based One Door uses computer vision to help merchandisers create and set up localised promotions in the way that they were envisioned to look.

Under a multi-year agreement, the supermarket chain will deploy the platform to improve efficiency and create a higher quality in-store experience for customers.

The platform will digitise Woolworths' current paper planogram - or store layout - that stores receive each week, which states how products are to be presented to consumers.

Given multiple changes are sent out through the week, the new platform will enable in-store merchandisers to use the One Door software on Zebra tablets rather than having to constantly refer back to a physical document.

The software is able to examine the size, floorplan and layout of individual stores and use customer data to generate localised plans to push sales and streamline inventory.

Teams can upload photos, report issues and request changes through the platform plus get direct engagement and compliance data to ensure shelves are stocked in accordance with store policy.

Employees can also check the status of supermarket displays and request extra stock if needed.

The software will also assist the in-store merchandise team by helping them ensure products are presented to customers in line with Woolworths’ vision.

Woolworths general manager group data and analytics Doug Frank said the partnership is a key factor in the company’s continued drive to innovate.

“As we continue to tailor and localise our range in different stores, it’s important we draw on the best technology to make it simpler for our stores to execute for our customers,” Frank said.

He added that the software will allow the company to “simplify a critical and time-intensive task”.