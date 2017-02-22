Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Woolworths seeks a return from its tech spend

By on
Woolworths seeks a return from its tech spend

Ready for next steps after stabilising systems.

Woolworths will spend the next 18 months realising a “productivity dividend” from recent investments in IT, including its troubled SAP merchandising platform.

The retail giant put in new technology systems including SAP as part of its Project Galaxy transformation.

The merchandising system officially went live in mid-2015 but caused problems for Woolworths, notably for its Big W subsidiary which was left with empty shelves after being unable to replenish stock.

Woolworths said in mid-2016 that the system was now stable – a claim repeated in its half-year 2017 results today.

CEO Brad Banducci said that while the company had spent a while “unashamedly … more focused on making [the systems] work”, it was now time to shift gears and seek value and a return on its investments.

“The platforms are now in. It’s terrific that we’re no longer talking about that,” he said.

“What we haven’t managed to do and will be doing in the back half of this financial year and then into the next financial year is working on the productivity dividend which comes from having efficient and new systems.”

Woolworths made fixing its IT a priority last year following its difficulty with the SAP implementation.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
it merchandising retailit roi sap software value woolworths

Most Read Articles

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA

Photos: How to get a subsea cable from Sydney to LA
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Suncorp system upgrade causes cash to disappear

Suncorp system upgrade causes cash to disappear
Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure

Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?