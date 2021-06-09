Woolworths revamps subscription delivery service for online orders

Woolworths has revamped its ‘delivery unlimited’ subscription service to include free or discounted same day delivery options and access to a dedicated customer care line.

Launched in 2019, ‘delivery unlimited’ previously offered next day home delivery for e-commerce orders over $100.

Under a redesign of the subscription service, customers can now get free same day delivery within a three-hour window, or a discount on ‘delivery now’ services, which offer delivery in under two hours from when an order is placed.

The subscription service is sold either on a month-to-month or annual basis.

“Delivery unlimited has been really popular and helped some of our savvy online customers save more than $500 in delivery fees with their subscriptions,” Woolworths director of e-commerce Annette Karantoni said in a statement.

“We’re now raising the bar to offer even better value with added flexibility and more choice of delivery options for subscribers

“We’ve invested heavily to improve our online network in recent years and now offer more same day delivery windows than any other supermarket in Australia.

“With this revamp, our subscribers can enjoy the benefits of our same day delivery offer and get even more value from their plan."