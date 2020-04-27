Woolworths pilots autistic consultants in software assurance

By on
Woolworths pilots autistic consultants in software assurance

Brings five consultants onboard initially.

Woolworths has kicked off a six-month “pilot program” employing five autistic technology consultants to work across several quality assurance and software delivery projects.

The program is enabled through a partnership with auticon, which has been in Australia since November last year, and coincides with World Autism Awareness Month.

Chief information officer John Hunt told iTnews the pilot would be run with five consultants.

“Working alongside our existing technology quality assurance team members, we are pleased to have five auticon consultants working on various projects helping with solutions in areas such as test automation and large data set validation,” Hunt said.

In a statement, Hunt said Woolworths - as Australia’s largest employer - played an “important role in creating opportunities for people, particularly in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“If Australia is to address the STEM shortage, we need to embrace diversity in all its forms,” Hunt said.

“Many autistic individuals are hugely talented in STEM fields, so this presents an opportunity for us. 

“We are keen to explore ways in which we can work with companies like auticon to create an autism friendly workplace and benefit from a larger pool of talented STEM skilled IT professionals.

“In this context, with auticon’s help, we are aiming to provide a work environment that will support the empowerment of people on the spectrum.”

auticon Australia’s managing director, Amanda Turnill said that despite being highly qualified, “people on the spectrum in Australia still struggle to hold down full-time work.”

“We aim to change this and the program with Woolworths is a wonderful start,” she said.

auticon embeds a “job coach” in participating companies that helps consultants integrate and the company to benefit from their skills.

A similar program, DXC Technology’s Dandelion, took out the diversity category in the iTnews Benchmark Awards this year.

Dandelion has seen the direct employment of 100-plus people on the autism spectrum directly with DXC, along with others at third parties such as NAB, which runs its own neurodiversity at work program.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
assurance autism diversity quality retailit software spectrum training & development woolworths

Most Read Articles

Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand

Services Australia doubles myGov capacity again to meet demand
Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs

Aussie Broadband starts rolling its own fibre to NBN POIs
NAB takes $1bn software hit to bottom line

NAB takes $1bn software hit to bottom line
Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief

Australia's COVID tracing app better than Singapore's: Health chief
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you download a COVID-19 contract tracing app developed by the Australian Government?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Rethink Active Directory
Rethink Active Directory

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?