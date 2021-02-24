Woolworths keeps watch on e-commerce as in-store shopping rebounds

By on
Woolworths keeps watch on e-commerce as in-store shopping rebounds

Brings in billions from online.

Woolworths notched up almost $3 billion in e-commerce sales across the group in the back half of 2020, but anticipates a gradual easing off in growth rates as consumers regain the confidence to visit stores again.

The groupwide result of $2.93 billion was up almost 78 percent on the same period in 2019, and included $1.8 billion attributed to its supermarket business alone.

The group continued to put capital expenditure behind its e-commerce and digital efforts, spending $103 million compared to $65 million in the previous corresponding period.

It also put a considerable amount more into IT, with "sustaining CapEx" rising from $67 million to $115 million, though the company did not elaborate on this in its results presentation.

While customers increasingly turned to online shopping options due to a combination of Covid-19 and the lure of improved digital experiences, Woolworths Group managing director Brad Banducci indicated he was unsure how long current e-commerce numbers would last.

While strong digital acceleration is still anticipated, Banducci said the outlook may become less clear as people returned to purchasing in-store.

He said a close watch would be maintained in the coming months as consumer confidence returned to physical shopping post-Covid.

“On the e-commerce side, just like we have in the physical store side, we have had massive growth, which is partly driven by customer demand for e-commerce services, but also by people needing to be at home," Banducci said.

“What we're seeing in that part of the business now is that customers that accessed e-commerce just for safety reasons are coming back into the stores so they are driving less of our [digital] demand."

Banducci said e-commerce would continue to grow “but it will a bit messy” as consumers felt safer in returning to bricks-and-mortar stores.

He told iTnews that technology talent continued to be important to the group's future prospects.

Woolworths reported total group sales of $35.8 billion, up 10.6 percent, with a net profit after tax of $1.13 billion for the half.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital channel ecommerce finance retailit technology woolies wooliesx woolworths group

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus
Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience

Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience
Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform
Optus hit by cellular network outage

Optus hit by cellular network outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?