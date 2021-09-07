Woolworths backs staff skill development in Agile, analytics

Woolworths has revealed the existence of an additional two internal training programs designed to seed Agile ways of working and establish executive support for data analytics projects.

The retailer said in its sustainability report [pdf] that it had established an ‘Agile accelerator initiative’ this year “to develop and deliver the learning approach, and fit‑for‑purpose learning materials, to accelerate the shift to ‘Agile’ across Woolworths Group.”

Agile ways of working were piloted in Woolworths’ digital arm WooliesX before being brought to bear on the wider organisation.

Of the new accelerator program, Woolworths said that “within six weeks [it had] rolled out seven e‑learning modules, five videos and nine facilitated modules to introduce and educate our 200,000 strong team about new Agile ways of working.”

The retailer disclosed a second training program it had worked on in partnership with Harvard Business Publishing.

“We developed a data and analytics program that we piloted with our Primary Connect business,” it said.

“This program focuses on building advocates among our senior leaders to support and drive our use of data and analytics for enhanced decision making.”

Primary Connect houses Woolworths’ supply chain and logistics operations.

The Agile accelerator and data analytics training programs are running alongside a third previously-disclosed initiative that will see Woolworths spend $50 million over three years equipping its staff with technology skills.

That program “will support training for more than 60,000 team members in our store and e‑commerce operations, supply chain network and support offices,” Woolworths said.