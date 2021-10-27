WooliesX lands Endeavour Group head of customer tech

For architecture and cloud platforms role.

WooliesX has landed Endeavour Group’s head of customer technology to lead its design and delivery of cloud-based technology solutions.

Danny Matar will join Woolworths’ innovation arm, WooliesX as its new head of technology for architecture, cloud platforms and solution analysis practice.

Matar said on LinkedIn he will officially commence his position in two weeks, leaving the retail drinks and hotels business Endeavour Group after joining in 2016.

“Yesterday was the last day of my amazing 5 year journey at Endeavour Group. I've been very fortunate to have worked with very talented, passionate & customer centric teams on numerous opportunities across multiple businesses,” Matar said over the weekend.

“I’m thrilled to be joining WooliesX in 2 weeks where I will be contributing to their technology team as head of technology - architecture, cloud platforms and solution analysis practice. I can't wait for this new chapter in my life!”

An Endeavour Group spokesperson told iTnews it is already in the process of recruiting a replacement for Matar.

“While the recruitment process completes, our technology manager Rui Pinguinha has stepped in as acting head of customer technology,” the spokesperson added.

Woolworths initially combined its drinks business and ALH Group to create Endeavour Group back in mid-2019, and announced its intention to demerge the business not long after.

Prior to his time at the Endeavour Group, Matar worked various IT roles across Woolworths Group including close to three years as a technology manager delivering improvements to the Woolworths online e-commerce and fulfilment platforms.

Matar also spent five years as a senior analyst programmer before moving into a service delivery specialist position from 2011 to 2013.

