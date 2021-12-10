WooliesX hunts for new head of data science

WooliesX is on the hunt for a new head of data science as its current head Iman Behzadian shifts into a new role within the grocery retailer's innovation arm.

Behzadian is moving into a role overseeing the delivery of data products at WooliesX.

Woolworths GM customer analytics for AI & data science Ram Radhakrishnan is covering Behzadian’s old role while a permanent replacement is found.

The new head of data science will provide strategic direction and roadmaps for the machine learning and AI capabilities being built inside of WooliesX.

They will also work closely with the newly formed Q-Retail advanced analytics group chapter.

The Q-Retail business unit was established when Woolworths Group increased its shareholding in Quantium from 47 percent to 75 percent.

Radhakrishnan told iTnews the position is “a rare opportunity” to oversee the data science practices while improving the shopping experience for millions of Australians.

“We’ve been investing in leading-edge machine learning and AI capabilities with Google Cloud for a number of years now and are looking for a leader who can take our practice to the next level,” Radhakrishnan said.

“Our head of data science will help mentor and develop more than 80 practitioners working in a range of different tribes and squads across the Woolworths Group.

Radhakrishnan said WooliesX is looking “a customer first leader” who is keen to improve “personalisation of the shopping experience both in-store and online”.