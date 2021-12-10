WooliesX hunts for new head of data science

By on
WooliesX hunts for new head of data science

As Iman Behzadian shifts into a new role.

WooliesX is on the hunt for a new head of data science as its current head Iman Behzadian shifts into a new role within the grocery retailer's innovation arm.

Behzadian is moving into a role overseeing the delivery of data products at WooliesX.

Woolworths GM customer analytics for AI & data science Ram Radhakrishnan is covering Behzadian’s old role while a permanent replacement is found.

The new head of data science will provide strategic direction and roadmaps for the machine learning and AI capabilities being built inside of WooliesX.

They will also work closely with the newly formed Q-Retail advanced analytics group chapter.

The Q-Retail business unit was established when Woolworths Group increased its shareholding in Quantium from 47 percent to 75 percent.

Radhakrishnan told iTnews the position is “a rare opportunity” to oversee the data science practices while improving the shopping experience for millions of Australians.

“We’ve been investing in leading-edge machine learning and AI capabilities with Google Cloud for a number of years now and are looking for a leader who can take our practice to the next level,” Radhakrishnan said.

“Our head of data science will help mentor and develop more than 80 practitioners working in a range of different tribes and squads across the Woolworths Group.

Radhakrishnan said WooliesX is looking “a customer first leader” who is keen to improve “personalisation of the shopping experience both in-store and online”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai artificial intelligence data machine learning retailit training & development wooliesx woolworths

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP

Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP
Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom advised to make coverage maps directly comparable

Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom advised to make coverage maps directly comparable
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?