Why MacTel hasn't signed NBN Co's new wholesale agreement

Macquarie Telecom is hoping to persuade NBN Co to temporarily haul traffic back to a handful of capital city locations to make it easier for smaller providers to directly connect with the national network.

The company is holding out on signing the latest NBN wholesale broadband agreement as it seeks a response from NBN Co on the proposal.

MacTel - together with the MNF-owned Symbio Networks - were outed by NBN Co CEO Bill Morrow today as the last holdouts on signing the new NBN wholesale broadband agreement, which was given regulatory approval late last week.

The wholesale broadband agreement - known as WBA3 - is the central document governing service terms between NBN Co and its retail service providers (RSPs).

The main RSPs - Telstra, Optus, Vocus and TPG - have signed on, but Morrow told an estimates hearing that “Macquarie and Symbio have not signed the WBA3".

Morrow said both represented only a “tiny tiny tiny fraction of our customers” and that while he was “confident” an agreement would be reached, it may differ from current arrangements.

RSPs wanting to resell NBN services effectively have three options: strike a direct relationship with NBN Co by signing the WBA, buy services through an aggregator or sub-wholesaler, or do both.

Morrow said he was more confident in securing MacTel’s signature than Symbio’s.

“I don’t know if we’re continuing with Symbio or not - they may have decided they’re going to go direct into another service provider,” Morrow said.

“I’m sure Macquarie also have access to someone else’s network to resell NBN, so whether they agree ultimately to WBA3 remains to be seen.”

Agreement appears to be predicated - at least for now - on whether NBN Co will budge on any of the terms in WBA3.

Morrow clearly made the distinction at estimates when describing the company’s dealings with MacTel and Symbio.

“I don’t know if I’d call them negotiations but we’re in discussions with them,” he said.

“These are good people. We try to explain with what they are asking for whether it’s reasonable or not and why we have the agreement set up the way that it is.”

Both MacTel and Symbio indicated to iTnews they are not considering exiting the NBN business.

"We are currently in discussion with NBN Co and intend to continue our direct arrangement with them,” a Symbio spokesperson said.

MacTel’s national executive of industry and policy, Matt Healy, told iTnews the ball was in NBN Co’s court to respond to questions raised during discussions.

“We had discussions with NBN Co late last week,” Healy said.

“At this stage, NBN Co’s regulatory team had undertaken to get back to us by the end of this week.

“Bill Morrow’s correct that we haven’t signed, but the reason for not signing is there’s an action back in the hands of NBN Co’s team.”

Capital city haulage

Macquarie Telecom has raised a proposal with both NBN Co and the ACCC that it believes could make it easier for smaller RSPs to work directly with NBN Co.

MacTel's current NBN business services are procured both direct and via aggregators, depending on which option makes the most sense economically. Healy indicated the company hoped to maintain that mix.

“However, the main impediment to us being able to acquire more services from NBN Co is actually the problems at the moment with not being able to get NBN Co to hand the traffic off to us at a CBD location,” he said.

“The 121 PoI (point of interconnect) model doesn’t work unless you have significant scale, so all the operators apart from the big four are at a significant disadvantage in being able to buy directly from NBN Co because it’s uneconomic, for example, to go out to Bathurst to pick up one or two branch offices of a national company [at a single PoI].

“So what we’re urging NBN Co and the ACCC to do is for the period of the rollout - until scale is reached - [offer an] option for smaller operators and especially business-focused ones to be able to pick the traffic up from the cities.

“We’re urging them very strongly to do that, and there’s a significant number of the smaller and mid scale operators calling for that, but at this stage NBN Co is dragging its heels.”

Healy said the need for NBN Co to offer to haul traffic back to the cities was only a temporary one.

Once the rollout is completed in 2020, he believes a “wholesale market will emerge and it will be cheaper for us to go out to the PoIs because we’ll probably have 10 customers [in a region] and it will make sense".

“But in the early stages of the rollout where you’re just waiting for customers to come and get connected, the first customer you get is very expensive because you’re covering the whole cost of a capacity that can service a couple of dozen of customers,” he said.

“We think it’s an interim arrangement rather than a complete reset of the PoI model. That’s too big of an issue, but the ACCC, other operators and even Bill Morrow has acknowledged [traffic haulage is an] issue, and we really need it to be fixed by NBN Co.”

The number of PoIs in the NBN model - and the huge costs it imposes on providers to be able to service them - has long been a source of complaint in the industry.

While a proposal was initially raised for just 14, the ACCC instead mandated 121 PoIs, which has led to a range of problems over the years.

If NBN Co is unreceptive to MacTel’s proposal as it holds out on signing WBA3, it may find the ACCC more open to the plan.

Earlier this month, the ACCC called a snap inquiry into NBN Co’s wholesale service standards.

These standards are mostly covered by the WBA, and while the ACCC has previously allowed NBN Co to manage this, the spectre of intervention suggests there is disquiet over WBA3.

Morrow denied allegations aired at senate estimates that the two-year process to get the WBA3 approved had been difficult for RSPs or had eroded protections for consumers.

“I would not agree with that,” Morrow said.

He instead characterised the WBA3 process as “a long negotiation with an end user focus in mind".

Morrow also said he was “not aware” of any “heavy-handed negotiation” tactics being used to get the WBA3 approved.