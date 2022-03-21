Westpac's former group CIO joins ASX board

Westpac's former group chief information officer Dave Curran has joined the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) board as a non‐executive director.

Curran is expected to stand for election at ASX’s Annual General Meeting on September 28 this year, though the appointment takes effect "from today".

He was most notably Westpac's group CIO from 2014 until 2019 where he led the national bank's technology strategy before his “retirement from Westpac and corporate life”.

ASX chairman Damian Roche saw the addition of Curran as a way to “strengthen the technology, cyber security and project management-related expertise" of the exchange's board, which he said "has been an area of focus of mine as chairman.”

Curran's 30-plus years’ experience in “corporate technology experience implementing large, complex projects across the Australian banking and financial services landscape" is seen as being considerably beneficial o the ASX.

“[His] experience leading digital transformations to deliver customer-focused solutions, knowledge of new and emerging technologies, and desire to see Australia realise its potential as a world-class technology centre bring both practical and strategic perspectives to ASX," Roche said.

“These attributes, along with his ability to combine technology, business and customer views, give him deep insights into Australia’s corporate, technology, political and regulatory environment and will help ensure we stay ahead of ASX’s and our customers’ evolving needs.

“[Curran] is also passionate about addressing Australia’s technology skills shortage and developing pathways for greater diversity in tech and will add to the breadth of capability and experience of the board."

Prior to Westpac, Curran held executive technology roles at CBA, leading the bank's technology transformation including a modernisation of its deposit and lending capabilities.