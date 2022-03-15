Westpac's consumer payments head switches to PayPal

By on
Westpac's consumer payments head switches to PayPal
Kevin Correll

Kevin Correll heads to the US.

Westpac’s head of consumer payments Kevin Correll has left to take up a role at PayPal in the United States.

Correll has been appointed head of enterprise platform growth at PayPal, leading a payments team that ensures "payout capabilities are aligned to merchant's needs across all elements of the payment lifecycle."

Correll announced the move on LinkedIn last week, stating he had wrapped up a period of gardening leave at Westpac.

He said the opportunity at PayPal "meant leaving Australia much earlier than planned", but was "the kind of opportunity that made an international relocation during a pandemic worth it - which is about the highest praise I can offer, now that I think about it.”

At Westpac, Correll oversaw the bank's consumer payments strategy, including the launch of new payment products and features including Westpac’s buy now pay later (BNPL) offering, Flex Card.

Since his departure, Correll’s role is now being performed by the head of payments, loyalty and customer success in Westpac's consumer finance business, Swendri Weeraratne.

Weeraratne reports to the managing director for consumer finance Steven Rubenstein.

Prior to his time at Westpac, Correll spent six years with JP Morgan Chase, three of which were spent developing products and services as head of product management for Asia Pacific merchant services.

He spent another three years at Amazon in the payments space, and has also worked for fintechs Rêv Worldwide and PerkStreet Financial, and US financial corporation Capital One Financial.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bnpl digital payments finance financeit paypal training & development westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset
ANU to go passwordless

ANU to go passwordless
Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter

Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter
Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades

Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?