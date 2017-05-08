Westpac's $600m wealth systems overhaul is nearly complete

Westpac's four-year, $600 million effort to provide its customers a single, consolidated view of their wealth is "largely complete" after the bank celebrated the delivery of "key elements" of the platform.

The Avaloq-based platform now has $3.9 billion in funds under administration, the bank revealed in its first half 2017 financial results today.

It's an increase of $1 billion on the same period in 2016 thanks to the delivery of "major new" functionality including personal superannuation and life insurance.

The platform now allows advisors to now "completely manage" client investments, self-managed super funds and superannuation in one place, the bank said.

Westpac has attacked the project - which has involved the consolidation of seven legacy systems as well as integration with 120 other Westpac systems - in stages over the past four years, rolling out functionality progressively as opposed to a big bang approach.

Panorama is also now incorporated into Westpac's online banking platform, and supports managed portfolios, broker-like trading, cash management, personal insurances, and managed funds, Westpac said.

"The key elements of the platform are now complete, resulting in increased activity and flows onto the platform," it said.

The bank also claimed an "industry first" last November when it introduced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scoring data into both Panorama and its BT Invest platforms to show customers how investments rate on certain sustainability factors.

Still left to complete are corporate superannuation and cash account management functions, as well as integration of the BT Wrap and Asgard advisor platforms with Panorama over the next two years.

Westpac said it currently has around 3000 registered advisors using Panorama and around the same number of self-managed super funds.