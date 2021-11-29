Westpac rolls out new banking app to Android users

By on
Westpac rolls out new banking app to Android users

After iOS launch earlier this year.

Westpac is making the Android version of its new mobile banking app generally available following a successful trial that involved more than 20,000 customers.

The upgraded app offer users a faster payment process, visual saving progress tracking and better search functionality. It released an iOS version to 1.7 million iPhone customers earlier this year.  

Westpac is aiming to upgrade 800,000 customers that have Android 10+ devices to the new app over the next few weeks.

The bank originally rebuilt its iOS app under project ION (innovation on native) over a two-year period with a strong focus on improving customer usability.  

Since the iOS launch, the bank has seen a 15 percent increase in customers opting to use mobile-only channels for digital banking.

Westpac's chief executive for consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said mobile usage has rapidly accelerated “with more than 84 percent of consumer and business digital banking taking place on a smart phone or tablet.”

“It’s great we can now bring this better banking experience to even more of our customers with the latest Android rollout,” de Bruin said.

He said the new app also provides greater digital security including a digital card safety feature that refreshes the CVC - card verification code - once a day to help safeguard against fraud.

Westpac “will continue to build digital solutions to make banking simpler, faster and even more secure," he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
android android 10 apple data digital technology finance financeit ios moblie banking software westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data
Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025

Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025
Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount

Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
South32 to pursue new IT operating model

South32 to pursue new IT operating model

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?