Westpac online banking goes down after upgrade

By on
All channels impacted.

Westpac customers are unable to access online and mobile banking channels just hours after the bank performed a planned upgrade of Westpac Live.

The problems emerged just before 9:30am AEST on Monday, with users unable to move money or conduct cashless withdrawals at the start of the working week.

After initially characterising the problems as “intermittent issues”, Westpac formally acknowledged the online banking outage just before 10:00 am AEST. 

“There are currently issues with Westpac Live Online and Mobile Banking - we're working to fix these ASAP and will keep you updated here,” the bank said on Twitter and Facebook.

The outage came after four hours of scheduled maintenance on Westpac Live overnight.

“I guess the Sunday upgrade didn't go so well. Was unstable all morning, now taken down to fix the problem. Test test test!” one customer posted on Facebook.

ATM and eftpos transactions are unaffected by the IT issues, nor are telephone banking and branch services.

Westpac has been contacted for further comment.

