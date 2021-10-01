Westpac extends digital gambling block feature across its brands

By on
Westpac extends digital gambling block feature across its brands

Will be available to wider pool of customers.

Westpac has extended its real-time digital gambling block service to more than two million personal debit card holders at its St.George, BankSA and Bank of Melbourne subsidiaries.

The latest update will also see the gambling block automatically applied to Westpac customers under the age of 18 in an effort to prevent underage gambling.

The bank first implemented gambling blocks in April, allowing Westpac customers to restrict spending or completely block gambling-related transactions.

Westpac’s customer vulnerability and financial resilience director Catherine Fitzpatrick said the capability had already been activated more than 30,000 times since first going live.

“Problem gambling continues to be a serious issue in Australian communities, and as more people transact online during the pandemic, the digital feature gives customers the ability to manage their gambling spend whenever they might need it,” she said.

“The benefits of being able to apply a block in real-time also it gives customers more control and flexibility in the moment.

“While the majority of customers are now using digital channels to complete their everyday banking tasks, our Customer Care team continues to remain available as another way for customers to call and have a block applied.”

Customers will need to wait two business days before their ban on gambling transactions can be lifted should they chose to remove the block.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital banking finance financeit gambling mastercard software strategy westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes

Most Read Articles

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'

Telstra broaches ADSL's 'end of life'
Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot

Woolworths opens its online marketplace following pilot
NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW

NSW govt rejects call to move Cyber Security NSW
VMware vCenter under widespread attack

VMware vCenter under widespread attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?