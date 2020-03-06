Westpac customer service hub wins best finance project

By on
Westpac customer service hub wins best finance project

Modernising and standardising systems.

Australia's oldest bank has taken out the coveted iTnews Benchmark Award in finance for its work to tackle the Holy Grail of modern banking - a single view of the customer.

Westpac’s new Customer Service Hub has been delivering for customers and staff alike, kicking off with a radical simplification of home lending and mortgages, the most complex area of the multi-brand business.

That involved the consolidation, uplift and rationalisation of more than 23 systems across multiple brands to standardise and unify systems that had served their time well but needed to move with the times.

It’s no small challenge, yet Westpac has stayed the course of its core mission through the building of a unified Customer Service Hub spanning across not only its core umbrella brand but equally St. George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA.

Rather than sitting as a silo, CSH has been integrated into Westpac Group’s technology ecosystem, as the first step to standardise the back-end systems to give bankers a modern origination platform with a single view of customers across brands, reduce the number of systems used and enable continuous conversations regardless of whether in a branch or online.

Westpac also cites the project as having delivered single view of customer information and loan application status for staff as well as a simplified and digitised application assessment and approval for customers and bankers that deletes cumbersome manual processes.

You can read more about Westpac's work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.
 
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awards projects westpac

Most Read Articles

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing
NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent

NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent
ASD scraps cloud security certification program

ASD scraps cloud security certification program
NBN Co outlines its fear of cheap broadband

NBN Co outlines its fear of cheap broadband
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?