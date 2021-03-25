The winners of the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards have been revealed in a special online presentation, which you can watch here from 12pm AEDT on March 25.

The award ceremony shines a spotlight on IT projects in government and industry – including in federal, state and local government, finance, health, education, industrial and primary production, and consumer mass-markets. It also reveals the overall Project of the Year.

Now in its ninth year, these awards show the pace and scope of IT work continuing to grow.

In 2020, IT teams moved quickly to help their organisations through the pandemic. Several award winners did so on a large scale, in some cases for the benefit of millions of Australians.

Watch the presentation to hear the awards judges discuss these projects and explain why the winners earned top marks.

They credit winners for launching digital projects rapidly. They also discuss the winners’ use of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the Internet of Things, and they commend pioneering systems and platforms.

Much of this work has the potential to deliver significant benefits for years to come.

Thank you to everyone involved in this year’s awards, including all entrants for sharing their achievements with us. We also thank the guest judges for their valuable input.

And thank you to this year’s award sponsors, KPMG, Civica, IBM, Kaspersky, NEC and Okta, which made these awards possible.

Watch the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards presentation.