WA Police looks to VR for real world officer training

By on
WA Police looks to VR for real world officer training

Skills to be tested in "use of force" situations.

WA Police is planning to use virtual reality (VR) headsets and sensor-linked replica sidearms to test the critical decision making skills of its officers in “real world” situations.

The force this week approached the market for a VR interactive tactical training system (VRITTS) to train both recruits and existing officers.

WA Police decided to procure such a system after conducting an expression of interest process last year to replace the interactive training system at Joondalup Police Academy.

The VRITTS will be used to train officers in a minimum of 10 law enforcement scenarios, with room for additional “custom scenarios” to be added in the future.

Scenarios are expected to include “active armed offender”, as well as other “use of force” situations where officers may need to deploy a Taser or stop a vehicle.

WA Police expects the system will be “immersive enough for officers to quickly decide and use their accoutrements”, meaning it will need to interact with replica equipment.

WA Police is asking the contractor to provide replica Glock sidearms, Tasers and pepper spray at a minimum, as well as potentially batons and AR-15 rifles.

The system will also need to “reflect actions of others” such as officers moving to cover, and allow trainers to “adapt the scenario on the fly”.

“The VRITTS shall immerse the officer’s consciousness so they react as they would if the scenario was real,” tender documents state.

WA Police plans to initially order 12 units consisting of headsets, accoutrements, sensors, wireless adapters, software and other hardware.

It has also indicated that additional units may be requested under any contract that results from the tender.

The tender closes on March 31.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentit hardware law enforcement software strategy training virtual reality vr wa police western australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection

Events

Most Read Articles

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor

US warns of newly found advanced Chinese backdoor
NSW driver's licence data stolen in Accellion breach

NSW driver's licence data stolen in Accellion breach
Services Australia gets new CISO

Services Australia gets new CISO
Kmart Australia continues bulking up its tech teams

Kmart Australia continues bulking up its tech teams

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?