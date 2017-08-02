WA firies pick Motorola for $7m CAD deal

The West Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services has selected Motorola Solutions to replace its legacy computer aided dispatch (CAD) system.

The three-year deal valued at $7 million will see the agency take up Motorola's PremierOneCAD platform to give it “greater visibility of responses for better decision making and resource management”.

It is the same platform that was delivered to West Australia Police in 2015 to replace its end-of-life CAD, and will allow the two agencies to better co-ordinate incident responses.

DFES' decision to take up the same CAD platform reflects the government's push to improve service delivery by aligning technology and business functions. It has been looking at the platform as a possible replacement since the start of 2016.

The agency’s current CAD consists of two bespoke systems: one that supports the State Emergency Services and another that handles all other emergency response needs.

However, it is no longer commercially supported and is expensive to integrate with new solutions.

The new platform will provide fire fighters with "instant and precise, mapping, dispatch and premise hazard information" that can be accessed on mobile devices.

Motorola Solutions is also the supplier behind the state's emergency services radio network, which supports WAPOL, DFES, and the Department of Corrective Services.

The deal represents the latest inroad into the Australian emergency services sector for the company. It recently picked up a $50 million deal with Victoria Police to roll out 10,000 iPhones and iPad Minis across the state over the next five years.