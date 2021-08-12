Vocus migrates contact centre to run on Amazon Connect

Vocus has re-platformed its contact centre operations to run on Amazon Connect as part of a broader effort to modernise and simplify its technology systems.

The telco, which was recently bought by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) and Aware Super, said it had “consolidated five disparate call handling platforms with 200 team members into a single platform using Amazon Connect in less than eight weeks.”

The telco’s contact centre operations support around 5000 customers in its enterprise, government, and wholesale business.

In a statement, Vocus said it is “progressively integrating” Amazon Connect with its Salesforce CRM platform.

This will allow it “to capture insights across multiple service channels and to create new digital tools for customers.”

“Amazon Connect features, such as voice and text analysis, will integrate with other CRM features, providing Vocus with a complete view of customer interactions and enabling Vocus to deliver a more personalised and proactive service,” the telco said.

General manager of digital and customer experience Brady Jacobsen said the new platform would give “enterprise and government customers the choice of self-serving digitally via a richer online experience and through our support teams.”

It would also “reduce annual contact centre telecommunications spend,” he added.

The migration is part of a broader program at Vocus called ‘future state’, which aims to “simplify, modernise, and consolidate networks and technology systems to improve the customer experience.”