Video: Is security overstated in healthcare?

By on
Video: Is security overstated in healthcare?

Perceptions don't necessarily line up with reality.

Two leading healthcare CIOs say the perception that IT security concerns are holding back e-health technology isn't grounded in reality.

Speaking at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2017 panel sessions last week, Healthcare category finalists Nasa Walton of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, and Ramsay Health's John Sutherland, discussed the importance of security in healthcare.

Sutherland said surveys indicate consumers are actually far less fearful about security than the healthcare industry and IT vendors believe them to be.

However, both noted that healthcare records are worth vastly more than credit card and other personal records on the black market.

But should that be enough to hold back the advance of digital and technology in healthcare? Find out what the CIOs had to say in the video below.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bechmarkawards2017 benchmark awards healthcare healthit security

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Westpac outage downs branches

Westpac outage downs branches
Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge

Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge
Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure

Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?