Video: Is security overstated in healthcare?

Two leading healthcare CIOs say the perception that IT security concerns are holding back e-health technology isn't grounded in reality.

Speaking at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2017 panel sessions last week, Healthcare category finalists Nasa Walton of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, and Ramsay Health's John Sutherland, discussed the importance of security in healthcare.

Sutherland said surveys indicate consumers are actually far less fearful about security than the healthcare industry and IT vendors believe them to be.

However, both noted that healthcare records are worth vastly more than credit card and other personal records on the black market.

But should that be enough to hold back the advance of digital and technology in healthcare? Find out what the CIOs had to say in the video below.