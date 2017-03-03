Video: Are states beating the Commonwealth on digital?

By on
Video: Are states beating the Commonwealth on digital?

Battle to be the best in service delivery.

Right now, governments are all about sharing ideas in IT.

It's seen as a way to innovate more rapidly and achieve wider whole-of-government benefit, while reducing costs and presenting a unified service delivery layer to the end user.

But is this rhetoric glossing over inevitable legal and budgetary obstacles? How well are government agencies across Australia really sharing ideas, services, and solutions, and are state governments beating the Commonwealth in the race towards digital transformation?

Two of the finalists in this year's state and local government category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards say state agencies are snapping at the Commonwealth's heels in terms of smaller, more innovative solutions, given the advantage they have in dealing with a more modest user base.

They also say more collaboration is needed across state lines and tiers of government to get the best outcome, but we're on the right path. Listen to what Victoria's DHHS CIO Steve Hodgkinson and Adelaide City Council's David Carroll had to say below.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awards benchmarkawards2017 governmentit strategy

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Westpac outage downs branches

Westpac outage downs branches
Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge

Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge
Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure

Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?