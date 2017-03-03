Video: Are govt IT projects unfairly targeted?

By on
Video: Are govt IT projects unfairly targeted?

CIOs discuss the difficulties of innovating in public.

Do government agencies get more publicity than their private sector counterparts when their IT efforts go astray?

The CIO finalists in this year's Federal Government category of the Benchmark Awards are somewhat frustrated that it's only the bad news that makes the headlines, while Canberra's successes get under-reported.

While admitting there are improvements that could be made, the CIOs argue that it's easy to give the APS a kick, but simply lifting the covers would bring "all the good things" agencies do to light.

The CIOs also argue there's just as much strong IT talent in the public service as there is in private industry.

Listen to their comments from the Benchmark Awards panel sessions below.

