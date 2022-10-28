Victoria's digital minister Jaala Pulford to step down

Victorian minister for employment, innovation, medical research and the digital economy, small business, and resources Jaala Pulford has said she will not be seeking re-election next month.

Pulford first accepted the newly created minister for innovation, medical research and the digital economy back in June 2020, replacing the former minister for jobs, innovation and trade, Martin Pakula.

As well as overseeing funding for mobile black spot and broadband services, Pulford's time as minister included launching a $64 million mid-career technology training scheme, and launching the state's five year digital strategy.

In a statement, Pulford said she has advised premier Daniel Andrews “of my decision not to recontest the 2022 state election.”

Pulford will continue to oversee her Cabinet portfolios until the end of this term until a new government is formed.

“I’m conscious that I’m making this decision on the eve of a state election but I’m absolutely confident that the time is right for me, and for the Government,” Pulford said.

“New businesses started and others changed. Our technology and resources sectors boomed.

“We championed science, celebrated discovery, and pushed hard into health tech.

“We deployed data and innovation on everything from traffic management to gold discovery.”

Premier Daniel Andrews highlighted Pulford's work over the years to ensure regional Victoria received “enjoyed the same quality of life as those in the city.”

“In particular, fast-tracking better internet speeds and mobile services through our half-a-billion dollar Connecting Victoria program to change the way we live and work right across the state.

Andrews thanked Pulford for her years of services, stating she will “be sorely missed by many on both sides of the aisle”.