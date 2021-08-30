Vicinity Centres creates head of cyber security position

Real estate investment trust Vicinity Centres is creating a new head of cyber security role to support its digital and data ambitions.

The ASX-listed company counts multi-level city centre Emporium Melbourne and the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) in Sydney as part of its portfolio.

The newly-created head of cyber security will be responsible for delivering a cyber security roadmap, reporting “cyber security matters” and raising digital awareness, according to a recruitment advertisement.

The new senior technology leader will also manage Vicinity Centres' cyber resilience and “cyber security posture in line with business risk appetite and the evolving threat environment”.

The role will “protect the business from cyber security threats, and provide guidance from a security perspective to support Vicinity's data and digital ambition.”

Vicinity Centres chief innovation and information officer Justin Mills told iTnews that creating a new role “makes sense” as the business moves forward with its cyber plans.

“We’ve developed a strong digital and data team in recent years and, as we sharpen our focus on continuing to grow the data capability of our business, it makes sense to create a new role to lead our team,’ Mills said.

“We’re working to create shared value for our customers, including retailers, and our business.

“More specifically, we will use digital, data and data science to create efficiencies, generate new income streams and expedite strategies across the business where data and technology can assist.”

The successful candidate will report to the general manager of enterprise technology, Ian Padgham.