Vic DHHS searches for e-health, data chiefs

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services will bring in two new technology leaders to take point on the domains of e-health and data management.

It is currently looking for a chief digital health officer and chief data officer to join CIO Steve Hodgkinson in the department’s business technology and information management branch.

The chief digital health officer will oversee e-health initiatives across the entire Victorian health system, and will be responsible for implementing the state’s digitising health strategy and policies and programs under the national digital health strategy.

The CDHO will also advise ministers and senior executives about digital health matters.

Development of a “state-wide digital health architecture and standards documents to achieve interoperable of digital health systems at national and state levels” will also fall under the remit of the digital health officer.

The chief data officer will lead how the department collects, manages, uses and makes data and information assets available, will oversee the development of a new data and information management strategy, and will liaise with whole-of-government chief digital officer Julian Hebden.

The executive will report to Hodgkinson, while the chief digital health officer will report to the department's corporate services deputy secretary.

Both positions are on offer for three years, with the chief digital health officer commanding an annual package of up to $330,582.