University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW

By on
University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW
Derek Winter

After more than five years.

The University of Sydney’s chief information security officer Derek Winter has made the jump to the University of NSW after more than five years at the sandstone university.

Winter joined UNSW as its new permanent CISO and director of cyber security earlier this month, ending an almost two-year search for a replacement.

The university delayed its original search last year due to the pandemic, with former CISO Cooper opting to stay on until September 2020.

It restarted the search in January, with plans to stem what has been a revolving door of CISO’s over the last five years.

Winter, who is the sixth CISO to hold the top job since 2016, comes to UNSW with more than five years under his belt at the University of Sydney.

Prior to joining the sandstone university in September 2015, Winter spent five years as an information security manager in NSW’s Department of Justice.

He has also previously held senior roles in financial services, including as a group information risk manager at Macquarie Group and as a security risk director for the Asia Pacific arm of UBS.

A UNSW spokesperson told iTnews that Winter was a “experienced cyber security leader”, having held a number of similar roles previously.

In the “high-visibility” role, Winter will take charge of the university’s security posture across its IT estate, including identity management for its approximately 52,000 students and 3500 staff. 

He will oversee a 15-strong cyber security team, as well as any contractors, and report to chief technology and infrastructure officer Jeff Peers.

A University of Sydney spokesperson said cyber security governance manger Steven Bennett was currently acting head of cyber security and CISO at the university.

“We will be recruiting for a permanent replacement this year,” the spokesperson said. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciso educationit security university of sydney unsw usyd

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide

Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide
UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'
NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite
Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'

Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?