University of Adelaide deploys ServiceNow in service desk redesign

The University of Adelaide has adopted ServiceNow as part of a wider program of improvement targeting IT service management and delivery for its almost 29,000 students and staff.

The IT service management tool went live in August, marking the first phase of the redesign at the university being led by Adelaide-based ServiceNow specialist Enable Professional Services.

It has already seen a 20 percent reduction in overall service desk processing times, with more than 5000 requests made through a self-service ServiceNow-powered website so far.

In some areas, request processing times are down by as much as 80 percent, the university said.

The tool also made it “quicker and easier for employees and students to find important updates and organisational information”, it added, leading to greater satisfaction rates expressed in user surveys.

Chief information officer Bev Wright said the ITSM tool had “helped change the way our IT operations work and how staff and students access our IT services”.

“By digitising our workflows we’ve been able to move away from paper-based and legacy systems... to an integrated system with more effective service, and a great user experience,” she said.

Wright said the live chat feature has been especially popular with students, with hundreds of live chats in the first week the tool was deployed.