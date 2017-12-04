UK tells agencies not to use Kaspersky software

By on
UK tells agencies not to use Kaspersky software

Follows US' lead.

Britain's main cyber security agency on Friday warned government agencies to avoid using anti-virus software from Russian companies, the latest in a series of moves targeting Moscow-based security software maker Kaspersky.

In a letter to departmental permanent secretaries, the director of the UK National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, said Russian-made anti-virus software should not be used in systems containing information that would harm national security if it was accessed by the Russian government.

He said his agency is in talks with Kaspersky to develop a system for reviewing its products for use in Britain.

Kaspersky's anti-virus software was banned from US government networks earlier this year over concerns the company has close ties to intelligence agencies in Moscow and that its software could be used to enable Russian spying.

"We are in discussions with Kaspersky Lab ... about whether we can develop a framework that we and others can independently verify,” Martin said in the letter, which was publicly released.

Kaspersky said in a statement that it looked forward to working with the NCSC on the issue.

The firm has strongly denied allegations about the safety of its products or ties to the Russian government, saying it has become a scapegoat in the midst of rising tensions between Washington and Moscow.

British bank Barclays said on Saturday it had stopped offering Kaspersky anti-virus products to customers.

"Even though this new guidance isn’t directed at members of the public, we have taken the decision to withdraw the offer of Kaspersky software from our customer website," it said in a statement.

Tags:
britain finance kaspersky security

Most Read Articles

Westpac IT deputy jumps to Citi

Westpac IT deputy jumps to Citi
NBN Co freezes new HFC orders

NBN Co freezes new HFC orders
Microsoft's VMware Azure stack 'neither certified nor supported'

Microsoft's VMware Azure stack 'neither certified nor supported'
Defence's new CIO revealed

Defence's new CIO revealed
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?