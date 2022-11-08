Tyro hunts for new CISO

Tyro Payments is seeking a new chief information security officer following the departure of Bradley Busch from the role.

Busch stepped down last month.

His replacement is expected to provide “leadership and expertise to the wider Information security team”, and to act in an IT advisory role to the chief technology officer, Paul Keen and to Tyro's wider executive leadership team.

Keen, who took on the CTO position this past July, told iTnews the company recently kicked off its search for Busch’s replacement.

“The CISO role is a critical role on our technology leadership team,” Keen said.



“With Tyro being one of Australia’s leading fintechs, this role is key to driving our security and innovation agenda, with a focus on information and cyber security."

Busch held the CISO role for around two-and-a-half years, which is in the early stages of acquisition talks with Westpac.

Prior to this Busch undertook contract work with IAG as its principal for cloud adoption and major programs.

He also has over a decade working across Macquarie Group and its subsidiaries, most notably as the CTO for its venture division.

He also is a board member of the Shire Christian School and is a director for not-for-profit IT service management organisation, itSMF Australia.