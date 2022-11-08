Tyro hunts for new CISO

By on
Tyro hunts for new CISO

Bradley Busch leaves the payment company.

Tyro Payments is seeking a new chief information security officer following the departure of Bradley Busch from the role.

Busch stepped down last month.

His replacement is expected to provide “leadership and expertise to the wider Information security team”, and to act in an IT advisory role to the chief technology officer, Paul Keen and to Tyro's wider executive leadership team.

Keen, who took on the CTO position this past July, told iTnews the company recently kicked off its search for Busch’s replacement.

“The CISO role is a critical role on our technology leadership team,” Keen said.

“With Tyro being one of Australia’s leading fintechs, this role is key to driving our security and innovation agenda, with a focus on information and cyber security."

Busch held the CISO role for around two-and-a-half years, which is in the early stages of acquisition talks with Westpac.

Prior to this Busch undertook contract work with IAG as its principal for cloud adoption and major programs.

He also has over a decade working across Macquarie Group and its subsidiaries, most notably as the CTO for its venture division.  

He also is a board member of the Shire Christian School and is a director for not-for-profit IT service management organisation, itSMF Australia. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciocisomacquariestrategytraining & developmenttyro

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Origin loses its chief digital and growth officer

Origin loses its chief digital and growth officer
SoCI compliance could cost Endeavour Energy $48m opex over five years

SoCI compliance could cost Endeavour Energy $48m opex over five years
Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands

Flight Centre looks to boost customer retention across corporate brands
Airservices Australia launches major service management system upgrade project

Airservices Australia launches major service management system upgrade project

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?