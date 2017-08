Trump elevates cyber command status to boost defence

US President Donald Trump is elevating the status of the Pentagon's US cyber command to help spur development of cyber weapons to deter attacks and punish intruders.

In a statement, Trump said the unit would be ranked at the level of unified combatant command focused on cyberspace operations.

The cyber command's elevation reflects a push to strengthen US capabilities to interfere with the military programs of adversaries such as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and Islamic State's ability to recruit, inspire and direct attacks, three US intelligence officials said this month, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The cyber command had been subordinate to the US strategic command, which is also responsible for military space operations, nuclear weapons and missile defense.

Once elevated, the cyber command would have the same status as US strategic command and eight other unified commands that control US military forces and are composed of personnel from multiple branches of the armed services.

The Pentagon did not specify how long the elevation process would take.

Current and former officials said a leading candidate to head the US cyber command was Army Lt. Gen. William Mayville, currently director of the Pentagon's joint staff.

Trump also said the defense secretary was considering separating the US cyber command from the National Security Agency (NSA). Cyber command's mission is to shut down and, when ordered, counter cyber attacks. The NSA's role is to gather intelligence and generally favours monitoring enemies' cyber activities.

Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, both strong voices on security matters, praised the move and said it would boost the command's abilities.

Still, McCain, chairman of the senate armed services committee, said more steps were needed to meet the nation's cyber security challenges.

"We must develop a clear policy and strategy for deterring and responding to cyber threats. We must also develop an integrated, whole-of-government approach to protect and defend the United States from cyberattacks," he said in a statement.

The new combatant command will improve US capabilities to punish foreign cyber attacks and discourage attempts to disrupt critical US infrastructure such as financial networks, electric grids, and medical systems. It will establish a cyber version of the nuclear doctrine of “mutual assured destruction” between the United States and the former Soviet Union, the three US officials said

The US is more vulnerable to cyber intrusions than its most capable adversaries, including China, Russia, and North Korea, because its economy is more dependent on the internet, two of the officials said. As other nations improve their communications networks, their vulnerability will grow, they added.