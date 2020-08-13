TPG Telecom names its new IT leaders

TPG Telecom names its new IT leaders

Appoints group digital and information officer, and EGM of IT.

TPG Telecom has named Rob James as its new group chief digital and information officer, following the $15 billion merger of TPG and Vodafone.

It also said that TPG’s current chief information officer Mandie de Ville will become executive general manager of IT, reporting to James.

James joined Vodafone in September last year as its CIO and director of business enablement. 

He came from Qantas, where he had been group chief technology officer. 

The group IT and digital roles are part of a broader announcement by TPG Telecom of its new executive team.

CEO Iñaki Berroeta said the new executive team roles come into effect on August 17.

“We’re bringing together the combined talent of our fixed and mobile businesses, and by retaining our highly-experienced leaders, the team is already working to deliver even better products and services to Australians,” Berroeta said.

“Our leaders’ immediate priorities are realising the benefits of the merger rapidly and effectively, driving stronger competition and innovation, progressing our 5G rollout, and bringing our teams together.”

The full executive team reporting to Berroeta is:

  • Stephen Banfield, group chief financial officer
  • Ana Bordeianu, chief customer officer, Vodafone & Lebara
  • Trent Czinner, group executive legal & external affairs
  • Vanessa Hicks, group executive people experience
  • Robert James, group chief digital & information officer
  • Barry Kezik, executive general manager mobile & fixed networks
  • Craig Levy, chief operating officer
  • Reggie Naik, executive general manager fibre operations & access network deployment
