TPG Telecom calls in Blackhawk helicopter for tower head replacement

By on
TPG Telecom calls in Blackhawk helicopter for tower head replacement
Image Credit: TPG Telecom/LinkedIn.

In South Australia.

TPG Telecom used an ex-US military Blackhawk helicopter to replace the head of a 4G mobile tower in South Australia with a new 5G tower head weighing 2.7 tonnes.

The telco said in a LinkedIn post that it used the helicopter - “named ‘Patches’ (thanks to its yet to be repainted exterior)” - due to the site’s limited accessibility.

“The tower’s location meant the only access point to replace the tower head was via a carpark, which wasn’t able to support a 300-tonne crane,” the telco wrote.

It added that air traffic had “to be redirected around the site due to its proximity to Adelaide airport” during the replacement operation, which occurred last Sunday in Thebarton.

The project also involved a team of seven riggers and was run in conjunction with Nokia and Apex Communication Technologies.

The telco said the chopper-aided tower head replacement was an example of “the innovative thinking displayed by our dedicated Field Ops team” as TPG Telecom continues to expand its 5G network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
5gblackhawkfield opshelicoptertelcotelco/isptower headtpg telecom

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

In pictures: The 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project

Australia Post's telco transformation named top IT project
Coles appoints new head of FinTec

Coles appoints new head of FinTec
HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last

HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?