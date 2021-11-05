TPG Telecom brings business-grade fast fibre offering to regions

Begins offering product in 26 towns and centres.

TPG Telecom has begun offering its fast fibre broadband product to businesses in regional areas of Australia through its own enterprise-grade fibre network.

The telco said the product with up to 1Gbps speeds was now available in 26 regional towns and centres in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, WA, and the NT.

Towns include Dubbo, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga in NSW; Bendigo, Ballarat and Shepparton in Victoria; Maroochydore, and Cairns and Bundaberg in Queensland.

Until now, the fibre250, fibre400 and fibre1000 products have only been available to business and enterprise customers in metropolitan areas.

Enterprise and government head of product Tom Sykes said the “regional fibre footprint… demonstrates TPG Telecom’s continued investment in regional areas”.

“We continue to invest in our fibre network, particularly in regional areas, allowing us to deliver an amazing customer experience, supported by our self-serve digital capability which lets customers manage their service in real-time,” he said.

“This is part of our program to help businesses recover from Covid as restrictions ease, by helping to deliver the flexible network experiences that they have been asking for.”

TPG Telecom said all three fast fibre products include “symmetric upload/download speeds” and that business could “split the bandwidth across other TPG products”.

