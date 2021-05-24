TPG discloses compromise of TrustedCloud platform

By on
TPG discloses compromise of TrustedCloud platform

Says two customers known to be impacted.

TPG Telecom said that a legacy IT-as-a-service platform that was due to be decommissioned in August was breached by unknown attackers.

The telco said in a financial filing [pdf] that the TrustedCloud service “was compromised in a recent cyber incident”.

TrustedCloud was acquired in TPG’s 2011 buyout of on-demand services provider IntraPower.

It provides IT-as-a-service “built on [a] FlexPod cloud computing infrastructure platform, designed and delivered by NetApp, Cisco and VMware”.

TPG did not say how the platform was breached, but said “there are only a few remaining customers” on it, owing to the intended closure of the service in August this year.

It said that two customers were impacted and that they were being offered assistance. 

The company added that a forensic investigation showed that other TrustedCloud customers were not impacted.

TPG said that TrustedCloud was “hosted in a standalone environment that is separate from our telecommunications networks and other systems”.

“The incident has not impacted customers from any of our other brands, products or services,” TPG said.

While the service was due to be shut down, TPG said it had bolstered “cyber security defences across our entire business” as a result of the incident. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud incident security tpg telecom trustedcloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'

UniSA disables computers, applications after 'cyber attack'
NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite
Toyota Australia rebuilt IT from incomplete info after cyber attack

Toyota Australia rebuilt IT from incomplete info after cyber attack
'Lack of expertise' blamed for $35m GovERP contractor bill

'Lack of expertise' blamed for $35m GovERP contractor bill

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?