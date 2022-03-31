Toowoomba council jumps on IoT bandwagon

By on
Toowoomba council jumps on IoT bandwagon
Toowoomba Regional Council city hall
Toowoomba Regional Council

Tens of thousands of smart water meters on the way.

Toowoomba Regional Council has become the latest water authority to launch an Internet of Things (IoT) rollout.

The council is to deploy 68,000 smart water meters, not only to give residents near-real-time consumption information, but also to help with leak detection.

Meter deployment begins mid-2022 under a four-year project “designed to reduce the amount of leakage and non-revenue water for the council”.

The council will also install sensors to measure pressure within its pipe network.

Councillor Rebecca Vonhoff, who chairs the council’s water and waste committee, said council will give residents access to their metering via either a web portal or an app.

Having easy access to metering will let them identify activities that cause high water consumption.

“If properties have an underground leak, the meters will also help with early detection”, Vonhoff said.

“This is an exciting water-saving project as the meter replacement program will allow for advanced analytics and help balance the entire water network.

“Essentially, this means that council will be able to operate the water network more efficiently and residents will be able to monitor their own water usage effectively which will provide cost savings to both the resident and to council.”

The meters will be connected using Optus’ narrowband IoT network. The rollout will include devices and an advanced metering infrastructure platform provided by IOTA, and the GreenBe customer portal. 

Deployment will be handled by ETS Deployment Services.

During the second quarter of this year, the council will seek residential, industrial, and commercial volunteers. They will take part in the initial proving-up stage of the meter rollout, allowing for system test and fine-tuning.

Water authorities have increasingly looked to IoT rollouts to improve their asset management, and have become an increasingly attractive target for telcos.

In February, Yarra Valley Water signed a 15-year deal with TPG Telecom covering a million devices, apparently replacing its 2021 contract with Telstra.

In 2020, Sydney Water announced it would expand its technology trials with thousands of new sensors, while in 2019, Hunter Valley Water signed the National Narrowband Network for a similar project.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
councilhardwareinternet of thingsiotsmart metersstrategytelco/isptelecommunicationstoowoomba

Sponsored Whitepapers

NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems

Events

Most Read Articles

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game
TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up
NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre

NBN Co reveals the two ways to get invited to upgrade FTTN to full fibre
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?