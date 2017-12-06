Thousands of Chromebooks mysteriously go offline

By on
Wi-fi settings lost on devices.

School IT administrators are reporting several thousand managed Google Chromebooks have lost their wi-fi settings and are unable to connect to networks.

The admins are currently battling a flood of support enquiries after their fleet of Chromebooks suddenly went offline.

The cause of the problem is currently unknown, but Chromebook systems administrators say it is likely related to Google Apps for Education devices having their wi-fi passwords and base station identifiers deleted.

Administrators noted the problem occurred after an outage to Google online services.

Some Chromebook users have suggested entering wi-fi settings manually on the devices.

Others report that setting up a wireless network without a password to connect temporarily will fix the problem, as a new wi-fi policy will be deployed on the devices.

Most of the complaints appear to come from the United States. It is unclear if the issue is also affecting Australian users.

"That is really a nightmare for a district like the one I work in with 20 buildings. What a disaster," one administrator in the US said.

Google for Education tweeted that it was aware of the issue and suggested manually reconnect their Chromebook fleets.

"To get your Chromebooks online: reboot and manually join a wi-fi network or connect via ethernet to receive a policy update. Sorry for the disruption and thank you for your patience," it said.

However admins have reacted angrily to what they say is a delayed and inadequate response.

Google did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

