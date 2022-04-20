The Greens pledge free NBN for low-income households

The Greens pledge free NBN for low-income households

Address broadband affordability.

The Australian Greens party has unveiled a plan to offer about 1 million low-income households free NBN internet services, paid out of taxes on “billionaires and big corporations”.

The plan, announced on Sunday, would benefit about 1.5 million healthcare card holders, according to a report by SBS, and has been costed at $800 million a year.

Party leader Adam Bandt said the proposal would benefit “carers, students, low-income families and the unemployed.”

“No one should be left offline,” he said.

“We have all paid for the NBN, so it should be available to all.

“By making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share of tax, we can ensure those doing it toughest can get NBN.”

NBN affordability has been raised in several forums and consultations over the past couple of years, without ever being resolved, primarily because no one can agree on how to fund it.

