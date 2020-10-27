Telstra's enterprise business leader Michael Ebeid to leave

Telstra's enterprise business leader Michael Ebeid to leave
Michael Ebeid (Credit: Telstra)

Creates opening for Jetstar COO to join telco.

Telstra’s group executive for its enterprise business Michael Ebeid is leaving the telco, prompting a reshuffle.

Ebeid has been with Telstra for a bit over two years, having joined after a stint as CEO and managing director of broadcaster SBS.

Telstra said Ebeid is leaving “to pursue other business interests”.

The telco named David Burns, who presently leads Telstra global business services, as its new enterprise leader.

In turn, Burns’ old role will be filled by Dean Salter, who has been Jetstar’s chief operating officer for the past four years.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn thanked Ebeid for overseeing the enterprise business during “an important period of change ... as it adapted to a dynamic and changing market.”

“Michael has led the team in delivering its T22 [Telstra 2022 transformation] priorities as well as transforming our enterprise products and services to better meet customer needs and respond to an environment that is changing at an ever increasingly rapid pace,” Penn said.

“Michael also led a significant improvement in enterprise employee engagement during his time.

“We are sorry to see him go.”

Salter will not join Telstra immediately but rather “no later than March next year”.

Global business services executive Andrew McPherson will lead the GBS team on an interim basis until Salter's arrival.

