Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers

By on
As well as several IoT services.

Telstra is set to open its 5G network to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) from July.

“The ability for our MVNO customers to offer a premium 5G mobile plan, as part of their suite of mobile solutions, provides even more possibilities for these customers to unlock new growth opportunities and attract different audiences seeking the performance benefits and capacity of 5G,” Telstra Wholesale’s sales and wholesale segment executive Glenn Osborne said in a statement.

The 5G network currently covers a bit over 75 percent of the population, with plans to reach 95 percent population coverage by 2025.

Telstra also said it would wholesale a “new customisable IoT product range”, including a specific IoT product that MVNOs will be able to offer.

The telco also wants to target the wearable device market with “connectivity solutions for new market entrants to provide watches, cameras, pendants and other consumer devices with connectivity to their end consumers.”

The announcements were made at a Telstra Wholesale business connect event held in Sydney yesterday.

