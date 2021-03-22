Telstra to make its international business a fourth subsidiary

By on
Telstra to make its international business a fourth subsidiary

Under restructure announced last year.

Telstra is set to carve its international division into a fourth subsidiary, expanding a restructure it announced late last year.

The telco said in an ASX filing [pdf] that instead of splitting into three subsidiaries as it indicated it would in November last year, it will now split into four under the umbrella of a new holding company, Telstra HoldCo. 

The extra subsidiary will house Telstra’s International business, which has about 3500 staff split between 20 countries. 

Telstra said it planned to complete the restructure by the end of 2021, subject to shareholder, court, regulatory and other approvals being met.

Shareholders will receive detailed information about the proposal in “early September” before being asked to vote on it at the telco’s annual general meeting in October.

“Following the restructure, Telstra shareholders will own shares in new holding company on a like for like basis with no change to their ownership levels,” Telstra said.

The telco added that existing external debt is proposed to be held by the InfraCo Fixed subsidiary, with the holding company responsible for any refinancing, though it added this is a proposal only and “no final decisions [have been] made”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
international restructure subsidiary telco telco/isp telstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage
Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage

Wrongly removed key caused Azure Active Directory outage
Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time

Jemena "really mines" Victoria's masses of smart meter data for the first time
ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification

ATO taps iProov for myGovID face verification
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?