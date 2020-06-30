Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access

Telstra is set to reshape the way it sells 5G services once a year-long free trial wraps up today.

The telco had said last year that it would eventually allow users of its two most expensive mobile plans to access 5G at no extra charge, while users on smaller plans would be charged an extra $15 a month.

It has since decided not to charge a “separate fee” for 5G; however, it will put up prices on all mobile plans by between $5 and $15 a month, and the cheapest plan is no longer 5G-capable at all.

“Since we launched Australia’s first 5G network just over 12 months ago, our customers have really embraced more data intensive uses of their mobile connection such as streaming services, video conferencing, virtual reality and mobile gaming,” consumer and small business group executive Michael Ackland said in a statement.

“That is why following the conclusion of the 12 month 5G free trial period on 1 July 2020 we have decided not to charge a separate fee for 5G, and will now be including 5G access for customers on our medium plan as well as our top two tier plans.”

(Above: Telstra's new mobile plans)

Up until now, even customers of its smallest plan - with 30GB of quota for $50 a month - have been able to access 5G services under the free trial.

That plan will go up to $55 a month with 40GB of quota but will be 4G only.

The medium plan, with 60GB for $60 a month, goes to 80GB for $65 a month and now includes 5G (whereas before it would have been a $15 a month add-on).

The two biggest plans were already in line to receive 5G services for the same price:

the 100GB ($80/month) plan moves to 120GB ($85/month)

the 150GB plan ($100/month) is now 180GB ($115/month)

Telstra said the increase in quota across all plans was made in recognition that “the lives of Australians had fundamentally changed in recent months.”

“We know now, more than ever, with many of our daily routines quickly moving online for learning, work and entertainment, it is critical our customers have access to more data, and reliable, high quality connectivity both in-and-out of the home,” Ackland said.

“That is why we are announcing that from 1 July, consumer and small business customers will benefit from a data increase of up to 30GB depending on their plan, with 5G access included on our medium plan and above.”

Ackland said existing customers would be “progressively” migrated over to the new plans “over the next three months”.

Those that moved by September 30 would be given “credit to help offset the increase for the first 12 months.”

“Eligible customers will be contacted by Telstra about this offer before this date,” Telstra said.