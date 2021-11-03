Telstra scores $1bn Defence contract renewal

By on
Telstra scores $1bn Defence contract renewal

Follows on from eight-year terrestrial communications deal.

The Department of Defence has renewed its long-running fixed telecommunications network contract with Telstra at a cost of $1 billion.

The contract, which will run for at least the next five years, comes just weeks after the former $1.6 billion ‘terrestrial communications services’ contract with the telco expired after an eight year term.

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn and Defence secretary Greg Moriarty will sign the new deal in Canberra later today.

Under the contract, Telstra will “provide the department with leading-edge technology and telco solutions”, including “5G mobile network capability (where available) for Defence personnel”.

It will also deliver “significantly increased wireless coverage” through wi-fi 6 and “full SD-WAN [software-defined wide area network] and SDN [software-defined network] capabilities to provide more flexible, self-healing and predictive network capabilities”.

The contract – which remains Telstra’s largest with any customer – includes a possible three-year extension option.

Announcing the renewal, Penn said Telstra is “very pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with the Department of Defence and use our unique sovereign capabilities, decades of experience, and cutting-edge technology to co-design solutions for today and into the future”.

“Telstra is committed to working with the Australian Government to ensure a thriving and safe digital economy and society, including ensuring the Department of Defence and Australia Defence Force have access to world-leading technology,” he said.

Telstra was first assigned to build the Defence terrestrial communications network (DTCN) for $1.1 billion in October 2012 to link all of Defence sites and overseas troop deployments to the same network, and integrate its satellite and tactical networks.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
defence federal government governmentit strategy telco/isp telcoisp telstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?